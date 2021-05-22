Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,110.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 133,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $256.79 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.