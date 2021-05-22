Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 480,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 249,359 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

