Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 7,310 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

