Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of AGCO worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,065.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold 63,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,515 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

AGCO stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

