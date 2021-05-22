Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 59,841 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

