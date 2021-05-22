Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

