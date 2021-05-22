Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 1,243 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $145.83 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

