Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $575,688.84 and $19,444.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,559,410 coins and its circulating supply is 591,778 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

