Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Buys $38,188.64 in Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

SLNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.