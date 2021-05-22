Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 1,840,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

