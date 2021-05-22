Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$51.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,390. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.