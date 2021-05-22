Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPXSF opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.