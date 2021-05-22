SparksPay (SPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 17% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $36,261.49 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007202 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,972,167 coins and its circulating supply is 9,876,231 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

