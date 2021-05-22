Sparkle Loyalty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,993.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $402,449.63 and $3,993.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 105.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00864745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

