Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 145.83%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,380,680. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.