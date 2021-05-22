Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 10,912 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $68,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,377.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,207.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.