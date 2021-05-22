Sound Shore Management Inc CT Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Anthem were worth $79,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.08. 723,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

