Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Sonova has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

