SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

