SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.31. 1,094,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,463. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.47. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

