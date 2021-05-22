Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,080. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

