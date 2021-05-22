Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 221,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,423,261 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $41.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

