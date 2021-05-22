Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. 1,519,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,020. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

