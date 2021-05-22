SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.63

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 4853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

