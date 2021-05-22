Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

