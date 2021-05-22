SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $207.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

