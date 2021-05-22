Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 356 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

