Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.73.

SPG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $122.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,791. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

