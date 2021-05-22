Simmons Bank Sells 31 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $832.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $820.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.