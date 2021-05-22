Simmons Bank Sells 15,833 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 9,741,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

