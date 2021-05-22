Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 1,618,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,689. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

