Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,762. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

