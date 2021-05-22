Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,376. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

