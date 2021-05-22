Simmons Bank Acquires 838 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 1,776,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

