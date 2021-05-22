Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

