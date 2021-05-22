Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVM. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.35. 563,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,138. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.64.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total transaction of C$286,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,704,810.80. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,700.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

