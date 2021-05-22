Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 455,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

