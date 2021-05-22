Sigma Planning Corp Sells 550 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,541,000 after purchasing an additional 303,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $$97.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.