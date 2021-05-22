Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,019 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 110,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. 4,885,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,617. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

