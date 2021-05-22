Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 857 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.77. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

