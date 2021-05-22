Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,462 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,415. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

