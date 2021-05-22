Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

VOE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

