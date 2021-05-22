Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.13.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.