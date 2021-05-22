Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

LWSCF stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.