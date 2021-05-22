Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $937.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $66.91.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

