Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.43 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,769. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $937.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

