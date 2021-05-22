Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 778,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.