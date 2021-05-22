Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON STX opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £129.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. Shield Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.