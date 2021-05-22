Sharmila Nebhrajani Purchases 1,500 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

LON ITV opened at GBX 128.70 ($1.68) on Friday. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.02.

Get ITV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.