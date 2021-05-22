Shadows Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $628,784.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00920122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

